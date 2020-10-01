Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Colder Air Blows In For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As hard as it is to believe, we’ve made it to the tenth month of what has been a very crazy year. The new month is starting out chillier than normal, but a true blast of early October cold air dives in tonight and carries us into the start of the weekend. Can we get in on a touch of frost? That’s possible by Friday and Saturday.

Day 1 of October looks good for the most part as another front drops in from the northwest late today into the evening. This may spawn a couple of showers, especially in the north.

The cold air coming behind this really takes center stage for Friday and Saturday and may give us our first taste of patchy frost. Lows by Friday morning will drop into the 30s for some areas. Any bit of wind and clouds would keep frost from forming, so keep that in mind. With the cold air overtop of us during the day, we may fire up clouds and an isolated shower in the afternoon. That would keep our temps in the upper 50s for highs in many areas.

Friday night will once again see the numbers dropping into the 30s, but any patchy frost depends on clouds, fog and wind.

Saturday looks like a REALLY nice fall day as temps stay well below normal. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for many with some increase in clouds. Those clouds are ahead of our next system moving in for Sunday and Monday.

