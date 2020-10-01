Advertisement

COVID-19 precautions could make for mild flu season

People are paying extra attention to their health right now because of COVID-19. That’s why experts say flu season could be better than we usually see.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are paying extra attention to their health right now because of COVID-19. That’s why experts say flu season could be better than we usually see.

Social distancing, masks, and regular handwashing are proving to be effective in slowing the spread of all viruses.

Dr. Ryan Stanton says the Southern Hemisphere experienced a very mild flu season this year. Which usually indicates a similar pattern for us here in the United States.

Even though predictions are less-severe, the flu is still another deadly virus.

Dr. Stanton is reminding people that a vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu and it’s what we need, so we can focus on fighting COVID-19.

“Prevention still is the best option because our goal is that I would love to see the flu this year just be a blip. And that’s it," Stanton said. "So. we can start to move forward and try and get back to what we would consider a normal time here in Kentucky.”

They’re also reminding people even if you got a flu shot in the beginning of 2020, you’ll need a new one for the upcoming flu season.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic this Saturday. Registration for that has already closed.

If you need a flu shot, you can make an appointment at the public health clinic starting Monday.

