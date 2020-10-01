Advertisement

Health dept. reports 63 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; September had highest number of cases

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.(MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Wednesday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,597 cases and 76 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

The health department says September had the highest monthly total of cases. They say 62% of the county’s 8,597 cases were reported in August and September. There were also 17 deaths in September.

They say the number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 68,840 total cases and 1,174 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Online fundraiser set up to help detective involved in Breonna Taylor shooting retire

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
An online fundraiser has been set up for one of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill digs deeper

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The second cold front of the week has cleared the commonwealth of Kentucky. I fully expect to see some showers develop across Kentucky at times today.

News

State Rep. Charles Booker holding virtual concert to promote voter registration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Jason Isbell and Nappy Roots are among the artists performing.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington teen shot outside Thorntons gas station

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Multiple people were outside at gas pumps and inside the store at the time of the shooting.

News

WATCH | Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 10 hours ago
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

News

WATCH | Ephraim McDowell Hospital ready for potential COVID-19 surge this fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
Health leaders at Danville’s Ephraim McDowell Hospital are preparing for a possible fall surge in COVID-19.

News

WATCH | High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
On Monday, Lexington parents learned some students would be heading back into the classroom.

News

WATCH | Lincoln County High School athlete’s season cut short due to quarantine

Updated: 10 hours ago
Golf is the only KHSAA sport that wasn’t interrupted by COVID-19. But it’s exactly what ended Shelby Wilson’s season early.

News

WATCH | The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.