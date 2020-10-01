High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday, Lexington parents learned some students would be heading back into the classroom.

After three and a half hours of debating and going back and forth, the board decided students with targeted needs will slowly be phased back into in-person learning starting October 19.

So far, this will just be students in kindergarten through grade five. The board is expected to have a finalized timeline and plan for how this phase in will work by October 12.

Then other students with targeted needs will slowly be phased back into in-person learning, as well. The rest of the student population will still be doing virtual learning.

Justin is a high school senior on the high functioning side of autism. WKYT met the teen in September after he was battling endless problems with online learning and technology. A month later, he is still trying to keep up. He says he was disappointed to hear the recent board decision did not include students like him. So far, simply asking a question has proved to be a major challenge.

“For me, I will just end up asking so many questions about school work that I just fall behind,” said Justin.

Justin is hopeful in the future he too will be included and able to return to one-on-one help.

Justin’s mother has also made sacrifices leaving behind her small business on Etsy to help her son. She too is enrolled in school earning a degree.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.