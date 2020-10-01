Advertisement

High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

By Nick Oliver
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday, Lexington parents learned some students would be heading back into the classroom.

After three and a half hours of debating and going back and forth, the board decided students with targeted needs will slowly be phased back into in-person learning starting October 19.

So far, this will just be students in kindergarten through grade five. The board is expected to have a finalized timeline and plan for how this phase in will work by October 12.

Then other students with targeted needs will slowly be phased back into in-person learning, as well. The rest of the student population will still be doing virtual learning.

Justin is a high school senior on the high functioning side of autism. WKYT met the teen in September after he was battling endless problems with online learning and technology. A month later, he is still trying to keep up. He says he was disappointed to hear the recent board decision did not include students like him. So far, simply asking a question has proved to be a major challenge.

“For me, I will just end up asking so many questions about school work that I just fall behind,” said Justin.

Justin is hopeful in the future he too will be included and able to return to one-on-one help.

Justin’s mother has also made sacrifices leaving behind her small business on Etsy to help her son. She too is enrolled in school earning a degree.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: moments ago
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

News

WATCH | Ephraim McDowell Hospital ready for potential COVID-19 surge this fall

Updated: moments ago
Health leaders at Danville’s Ephraim McDowell Hospital are preparing for a possible fall surge in COVID-19.

News

WATCH | High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

Updated: moments ago
On Monday, Lexington parents learned some students would be heading back into the classroom.

News

WATCH | Lincoln County High School athlete’s season cut short due to quarantine

Updated: moments ago
Golf is the only KHSAA sport that wasn’t interrupted by COVID-19. But it’s exactly what ended Shelby Wilson’s season early.

News

WATCH | The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: moments ago
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

Latest News

News

Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

News

The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

News

Lincoln County High School athlete’s season cut short due to quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Golf is the only KHSAA sport that wasn’t interrupted by COVID-19. But it’s exactly what ended Shelby Wilson’s season early.

News

UK quarterback Joey Gatewood declared eligible

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops broke the news that Auburn transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood is immediately eligible to play.

News

Man accused of using fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy cars arrested in Nicholasville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Lexington Police tell us a man was arrested at his apartment in Nicholasville after he was able to use fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy more than $300,000 worth of cars.