Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill digs deeper

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The second cold front of the week has cleared the commonwealth of Kentucky.

I fully expect to see some showers develop across Kentucky at times today. These showers aren’t the widespread kind, but they are the dreary ones. It is this type of wet pattern that includes light showers and low hanging clouds. It makes things much cooler.

Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 30s for lows very soon. Many of you have been asking about frost potential. I don’t think we get low enough for long enough to lead to that. It will still be extremely chilly!

Our next decent rainmaker will arrive on Sunday. This system will bring showers and winds back to town. It will probably hold highs down around 55 degrees.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

