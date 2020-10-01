Advertisement

Lexington activist to walk 400 miles across Ky. to raise voter awareness

Lexington activist Devine Carama is walking 400 miles across the state for voter awareness.
Lexington activist Devine Carama is walking 400 miles across the state for voter awareness.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hip hop artist and activist Devine Carama has been walking across the commonwealth from Pikeville to Paducah-- 400 miles to bring awareness to voting.

We caught up with Carama Thursday afternoon in Winchester. In just two and a half days he’s walked about 100 miles after starting his journey in Pikeville on Tuesday. So why is he doing this?

“Partly because I wanted to feel the pain of my ancestors who sacrificed a lot just for our right to vote, but then partly I wanted to inspire people, and you know if I can come out here and walk 400 miles the least you could do is let your voice be heard and cast that ballot,” Carama said.

Carama says the walk is non-partisan. He simply wants you to get out and vote. If you haven’t registered to vote, the last day is Oct. 5. He’s expected to walk into Paducah’s city limits by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

COVID-19 precautions could make for mild flu season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
People are paying extra attention to their health right now because of COVID-19. That’s why experts say flu season could be better than we usually see.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases surge in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
We are coming out of a month of record-setting COVID cases.

News

Nursing homes cope with new state restrictions on visitation and testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Nursing homes were ready to start limited, in person visitation inside, but now new state guidelines have changed when that might happen.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Colder Air Blows In For The Weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Patchy frost is possible in some areas over the next few mornings.

Lexington

No trick-or-treat event at Fayette Mall this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fayette Mall has already made a decision about trick-or-treating.

Lexington

UK says students who get COVID tests off-campus must report positive results

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
University of Kentucky officials have been tracking COVID-19 numbers since the start of the semester, and now they’re asking students to help with reporting those numbers.