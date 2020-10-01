Lexington activist to walk 400 miles across Ky. to raise voter awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hip hop artist and activist Devine Carama has been walking across the commonwealth from Pikeville to Paducah-- 400 miles to bring awareness to voting.

We caught up with Carama Thursday afternoon in Winchester. In just two and a half days he’s walked about 100 miles after starting his journey in Pikeville on Tuesday. So why is he doing this?

“Partly because I wanted to feel the pain of my ancestors who sacrificed a lot just for our right to vote, but then partly I wanted to inspire people, and you know if I can come out here and walk 400 miles the least you could do is let your voice be heard and cast that ballot,” Carama said.

Carama says the walk is non-partisan. He simply wants you to get out and vote. If you haven’t registered to vote, the last day is Oct. 5. He’s expected to walk into Paducah’s city limits by Wednesday.

