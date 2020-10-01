Advertisement

Lexington teen shot outside Thorntons gas station

Shooting crime scene
Shooting crime scene(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a teenager outside Thorntons on Redding Road Wednesday night.

They say it happened around 10:40 p.m.

A girl, 17, was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Multiple people were outside at gas pumps and inside the store at the time of the shooting.

Police said they didn’t find any shell casings but the store was hit by gunfire and some of the glass was broken.

They don’t have a definitive suspect at this time. If you know anything about what happened, call police at 859-258-3600.

