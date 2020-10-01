Advertisement

Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing program continues at Shiloh Baptist

The mobile COVID-19 testing site at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington will continue for another two weekends.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The mobile COVID-19 testing site at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington will continue for another two weekends.

“We are so thankful to our community partners, such as Shiloh Baptist Church, who allow us to bring neighborhood-level testing to our City,” Mayor Gorton said. “Testing remains a critical component for reducing the spread of COVID-19, and we encourage the public to take advantage of this free program.”

In September, Lexington has had more COVID-19 cases than in any other month. The same is true for COVID-19 related deaths. The one-month total makes up 32 percent of Fayette County cases since March when Lexington experienced its first coronavirus cases.

“A third of our cases occurred in the month of September compared to all cases from March through September,” said Craig Cammack, mayoral media liaison.

Cammack says they also anticipate the need for testing is going to grow as we enter into the flu season.

“You know, someone may come down with either the flu or COVID 19 or maybe just the common cold,” Cammack said.

Health professionals continue to stress the importance of keeping a 6-foot social distance, wearing a face mask, and washing hands repeatedly.

Testing at Shiloh Baptist Church, 237 East Fifth Street, is available from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, October 1 and 8, and Friday, October 2 and 9; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, October 3 and 10.

There are also additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

