Lincoln County High School athlete’s season cut short due to quarantine

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Golf is the only KHSAA sport that wasn’t interrupted by COVID-19. But it’s exactly what ended Shelby Wilson’s season early.

“I’m laying down because I had to go to bed early to get up for regions, but then about a little after 10:00 that night my mom got an all call from the school," Wilson said.

Wilson found out she was one of about 120 Lincoln County High School students who were exposed to the virus on the first day of in-person classes. The school district says two staff members tested positive.

Those students are now quarantined for two weeks, meaning Wilson couldn’t compete at the region 12 golf tournament.

“I was upset. I thought I was gonna do good! I had a good feeling because I had practiced,” Wilson said.

The good news for Wilson is that she still has two more years to compete in the regional tournament. Even though she was disappointed this year, she repeatedly told WKYT’S Olivia Russell her health and education are more important.

“I’m not mad at the teacher. It’s not her fault. She wouldn’t do nothing to hurt us for any reason,” Wilson said.

Wilson and several of her classmates will go back to virtual learning for two weeks. Superintendent Michael Rowe says bringing everyone back is the goal, but he knows the situation is fluid.

“If the numbers increase and if the health department says we can’t do this then will listen to the health department,” Superintendent Rowe said.

As for Wilson, she’s not bothered, because she knows how to get out of a rough situation.

Lincoln County students will be off next week for fall break. Officials say the schools will be thoroughly cleaned during that time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

