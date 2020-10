LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Mall has already made a decision about trick-or-treating.

The mall made the announcement on Facebook, saying they won’t host their trick-or-treat event this year.

They say they won’t be able to provide the same experience while following social distancing and mass gathering guidelines.

I know, we’re sad too! While we will miss seeing your costumes in person, we have decided not to host our trick-or-treat... Posted by Fayette Mall on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.