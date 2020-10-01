Advertisement

Nursing homes cope with new state restrictions on visitation and testing

The "chatterbox" at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington
(Sayre Christian Village)
By Sam Dick
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -They are just inches apart, nursing home residents face-to-face with family and friends. At Sayre Christian Village in Lexington they call it the “chatterbox.” And it’s very busy. But as comforting as it is to see loved ones close up, it’s also not normal.

That’s because a pane of glass at the window separates them. There are no hugs or touches, and that can be difficult, especially after six-months.

So last month when nursing homes like Sayre Christian Village began preparing for person-to-person, inside visits for the first time since early March, they were anticipated with hope and excitement. But then new guidelines from the state changed when visitation would be allowed, and how testing for coronavirus would be conducted.

Tonight at 6 on WKYT, we’ll show you how one nursing home is coping with the changes. And then at on the Breakdown, 7-8 pm, on The CW Lexington, a live discussion with the CEO of Sayre Christian Village on the new guidelines.

