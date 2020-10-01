Advertisement

Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

The Red River Economic Development unveiled a proposal to develop new attractions, an integrated rail network and a resort.

That resort would have a restaurant, distillery and room for live performances. The project is estimated to cost around $135 million, but it could also bring a boost to the economy.

“Tt will bring 500 jobs to the region so it’s phenomenal. 300 at the resort, and 200 from the growth of small business in the area which is the key. We want to see the locals have opportunities to expand their businesses and bring more clientele for their businesses,” Elmer Whitaker said.

The proposed location would be on a nearly-900 acre site off the Slade exit on the Mountain Parkway. That’s just outside the Red River Gorge geological area and the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: moments ago
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

News

WATCH | Ephraim McDowell Hospital ready for potential COVID-19 surge this fall

Updated: moments ago
Health leaders at Danville’s Ephraim McDowell Hospital are preparing for a possible fall surge in COVID-19.

News

WATCH | High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

Updated: moments ago
On Monday, Lexington parents learned some students would be heading back into the classroom.

News

WATCH | Lincoln County High School athlete’s season cut short due to quarantine

Updated: moments ago
Golf is the only KHSAA sport that wasn’t interrupted by COVID-19. But it’s exactly what ended Shelby Wilson’s season early.

News

WATCH | The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: moments ago
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

Latest News

News

The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

News

High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Oliver
One student feels he was left out of Fayette County's plan to get students back to school.

News

Lincoln County High School athlete’s season cut short due to quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Golf is the only KHSAA sport that wasn’t interrupted by COVID-19. But it’s exactly what ended Shelby Wilson’s season early.

News

UK quarterback Joey Gatewood declared eligible

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops broke the news that Auburn transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood is immediately eligible to play.

News

Man accused of using fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy cars arrested in Nicholasville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Lexington Police tell us a man was arrested at his apartment in Nicholasville after he was able to use fake identities and fraudulent checks to buy more than $300,000 worth of cars.