Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

The Red River Economic Development unveiled a proposal to develop new attractions, an integrated rail network and a resort.

That resort would have a restaurant, distillery and room for live performances. The project is estimated to cost around $135 million, but it could also bring a boost to the economy.

“Tt will bring 500 jobs to the region so it’s phenomenal. 300 at the resort, and 200 from the growth of small business in the area which is the key. We want to see the locals have opportunities to expand their businesses and bring more clientele for their businesses,” Elmer Whitaker said.

The proposed location would be on a nearly-900 acre site off the Slade exit on the Mountain Parkway. That’s just outside the Red River Gorge geological area and the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.