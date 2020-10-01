Advertisement

State Rep. Charles Booker holding virtual concert to promote voter registration

Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
Courtesy: Charles Booker Press(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker is hosting a virtual concert to promote voter registration.

State Representative Charles Booker represents part of Louisville. He ran against retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath in Kentucky’s 2020 Senate primary.

Booker’s group “Hood to the Holler” is partnering with “Rural Organizing” to host an online music festival that doubles as an educational event for voters.

Jim James, S.G. Goodman, Jason Isbell, Bright Eyes, Phoebe Bridgers, and Nappy Roots are among the artists performing.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. You can register for the concert here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill digs deeper

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The second cold front of the week has cleared the commonwealth of Kentucky. I fully expect to see some showers develop across Kentucky at times today.

Lexington

Lexington teen shot outside Thorntons gas station

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Multiple people were outside at gas pumps and inside the store at the time of the shooting.

News

WATCH | Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 6 hours ago
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

News

WATCH | Ephraim McDowell Hospital ready for potential COVID-19 surge this fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health leaders at Danville’s Ephraim McDowell Hospital are preparing for a possible fall surge in COVID-19.

Latest News

News

WATCH | High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
On Monday, Lexington parents learned some students would be heading back into the classroom.

News

WATCH | Lincoln County High School athlete’s season cut short due to quarantine

Updated: 6 hours ago
Golf is the only KHSAA sport that wasn’t interrupted by COVID-19. But it’s exactly what ended Shelby Wilson’s season early.

News

WATCH | The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

News

Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

News

The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

News

High school student with special needs disappointed in delay of in-person learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
One student feels he was left out of Fayette County's plan to get students back to school.