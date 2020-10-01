Two men linked to Lori Feltz case indicted on federal sex offender charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two Kentucky men were indicted on Thursday on federal charges of failing to register as sex offenders.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the indictments allege that from January 2016 through September 17, 2020, 29-year-old Clinton Anthony Peterson and 27-year-old Brandon Phillip Camous lived in Nicholas County and elsewhere. While living there, they failed to register under the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Both men were charged with knowingly failing to register under SORNA after qualifying prior convictions.

Earlier this week, we told you Kentucky State Police found human remains in Nicholas County after they got a tip about Lori Feltz.

Feltz disappeared in Carlisle, Ky. back in 2016.

Peterson and Camous are two persons of interest in the case. The two were seen in Nicholas County right after Lori Feltz went missing in 2016. Court documents show the men lived in a shack nearby and say they could be linked to her disappearance.

Back in September, Peterson and Camous were arrested and booked in different Kentucky jails. Authorities in Colorado were looking for them for sex offender violations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Peterson is scheduled to appear before the United States District Court on October 8 in Lexington. Camous is scheduled to appear on October 5.

If convicted, both face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

