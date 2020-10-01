Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The governor began his news conference announcing a $1 million grant awarded to the state for research and combating child trafficking. The grant will last for three years.

The governor also says three weeks since the program opened, the state’s rent assistance program has dished out $8 million to late rent and future rent for landlords and tenants.

Gov. Beshear reported 910 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 69,728 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.11 positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 146 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 17 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, which includes a 29-year-old woman from Clark County. It’s the first Kentucky death in the 20s.

The state death total is now 1,191.

As of Thursday, 524 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 129 are in the ICU. At least 11,970 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The state has also released full guidelines for Halloween this year. There are some key things: wearing masks at all times, sanitizing often, and maintaining social distancing. The state suggests folks place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table and cleaning your hands before and after touching wrapped candy.

State officials suggest avoiding the following activities: trunk or treats, haunted houses, hayrides, traveling to fall festivals in neighboring towns, and events with large crowds.

