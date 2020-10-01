Advertisement

Wife calls for justice after her husband was killed in Lexington car crash

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on a serious crash that happened in Lexington in early September.

Lexington Police reported a car and a motorcycle collided on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Ridge Boulevard. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries days later.

Jessica Ocampo says her husband was driving to work on a road he took every day, riding his motorcycle, with his helmet on. She says the driver of the car made an illegal u-turn, hitting her husband, Jesus Ocampo Geronimo.

“My husband was in the ICU for three days, suffered head injuries, he had abdomen, internal bleeding,” Ocampo said.

Lexington Police said the driver can’t be charged with an illegal u-turn because it didn’t take place when an officer was there.

“The police report said that the other driver didn’t have a driver’s license, didn’t have car insurance,” Ocampo said.

Antoine Webb was cited for driving with a revoked license. A spokesperson for Lexington Police called the situation a “tragic accident.”

Ocampo says she wants justice for her husband.

“What did he do for him to have revoked license and knowing that he had revoked license, he got right back on that road and he killed my husband,” Ocampo said.

Ocampo says she wants to fight for the laws involving motor vehicle crashes to be changed.

Lexington Police were not able to confirm why the driver of the car, Webb, had his license revoked.

