Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall chill remains in the forecast

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we keep the Fall chill around in the forecast through next week, rain chances will also be returning to the forecast once more.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll keep things on the dry side with chilly conditions. Temperatures will fall through the 50s this evening and end up in the 40s overnight. Skies will be clearing through the overnight hours with light winds, which could lead to some patchy frost for some areas as well.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with clouds then increasing through the later evening and night hours. Dry conditions will last throughout the day with a Fall feel. Highs by Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which will be around for the start of the UK football game. Then, as we go throughout the game, temperatures will be cooling through the 50s.

Rain chances will then return for the second half of the weekend with a passing front on Sunday and into early Monday. This cold front will also keep the Fall chill around through much of next week and another weak front coming in on Wednesday. Highs through Sunday and Monday may only top out in the upper 50s, and then through next week, we will be in the 60s with drier conditions returning.

