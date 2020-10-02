Advertisement

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Breonna Taylor Case: Grand jury recording released to media

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray Media
The grand jury recordings of the state’s presentation of the Breonna Taylor case was released Friday.

National

Officer to grand jury: No search of Breonna Taylor’s home

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
In a rare release of grand jury proceedings, hours of material are now public in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says she is experiencing “mild symptoms” after she and President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Regional

EKU officials keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers ahead of first home game

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
As with all universities, Eastern Kentucky University officials are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers, and, so far, they say the spread has been manageable.

National Politics

Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lexington

Ky. priest prepares to take much-needed supplies to Gulf Coast for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Gulf Coast is still trying to recover after Hurricane Laura battered parts of Louisiana and Texas.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

National

AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL already had postponed the Titans' game Sunday against Pittsburgh.