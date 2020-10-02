Breonna Taylor Case: Grand jury recording released to media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) - The grand jury recordings of the state’s presentation of the Breonna Taylor case was released Friday.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron shared his presentation with a judge Friday. More than a dozen recordings totaling 15 hours of audio were released to media just before noon.

Cameron’s team presented its case over several days to the grand jury, which last week handed up three indictments on first-degree wanton endangerment charges for former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison, who fired 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment. The charges are related to the bullets that went into Taylor’s neighbors' apartments. Nobody was charged directly in Taylor’s death.

Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, who also fired their weapons during the March 13 narcotics raid, were cleared of wrongdoing.

“I’m confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a thorough case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury,” Cameron said in a statement Friday. “Our presentation followed the facts and the evidence, and the Grand Jury was given a complete picture of the events surrounding Ms. Taylor’s death on March 13th. While it is unusual for a court to require the release of the recordings from Grand Jury proceedings, we complied with the order, rather than challenging it, so that the full truth can be heard.”

WAVE 3 News has dedicated a team of producers, researchers and reporters who are now poring over the files.

Some of our first takeaways:

+ A detective named Herman Hall was asked if drugs, money or paraphernalia were recovered from Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

“The answer to that is no,” Hall said. “(Officers) did not go forward with executing the initial search warrant that they had for Breonna Taylor’s apartment.”

Hall’s statement aligns with a claim made by Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug trafficker and former boyfriend of Taylor. In a recorded jailhouse phone conversation just hours after the raid, Glover told an associate believed to be Adrian Walker that “Homicide came straight on the scene and they went to packaging Bre and they left.”

Hall also was asked why the officers involved in the raid were not wearing body cameras.

“I can’t answer that,” he said. “I don’t know why body-cams weren’t used for that.”

Hall was asked if there was a formal plan between the seven officers “as they made approach to serving the warrant.”

“I’m not aware of one,” Hall said.

+ Greg Wolf, a detective with the Attorney General’s Office, testified about Taylor’s autopsy report. He said two of the bullets that struck her -- one in the abdomen and one in her left upper breast -- did not exit her body. Wolf said the wound to her upper left breast also injured her lungs, and was the one that killed her.

“It also ruptured an artery that caused some severe bleeding,” he said.

Wolf said Taylor suffered “a wound to her left lower thigh that exited actually ... her left rear upper thigh or side of her thigh.”

Wolf added that Taylor also was shot in the arm, in the thigh and twice in her right foot. The medical examiner found a projectile in the heel of her right foot, Wolf said.

Wolf also testified about Mattingly’s injury. He was shot once in the leg in the initial moments of the raid. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired what he would later call a warning shot when he thought intruders -- not officers -- were breaking into the apartment. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was eventually dropped.

Walker’s attorney recently claimed the bullet that struck Mattingly did not exit Mattingly’s body, and could have been the result of friendly fire. But Wolf, a detective for nearly 40 years, testified that the bullet did exit Mattingly’s body, adding that it was fired from a Glock 43X, which he said was used by Walker that night. The 40-caliber Glock 22 is the standard service pistol for LMPD officers.

This story will be updated.

