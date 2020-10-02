Advertisement

Clark Co. Animal Shelter asks for help in search of missing tortoise

The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking folks to check their yards for a missing tortoise.
The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking folks to check their yards for a missing tortoise.(Clark County Animal Shelter)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for help in the search of a missing tortoise.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter says the football-sized tortoise wandered out of his owner’s yard and has been missing since Sept. 30.

He was last seen in the area of 4200 Ironworks Road area.

The animal shelter says the colder temperatures this weekend could be fatal for him and ask that folks check their yards and flower beds.

If you spot him, reach out to the Clark County Animal Shelter.

