Clark Co. Animal Shelter asks for help in search of missing tortoise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for help in the search of a missing tortoise.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter says the football-sized tortoise wandered out of his owner’s yard and has been missing since Sept. 30.

He was last seen in the area of 4200 Ironworks Road area.

The animal shelter says the colder temperatures this weekend could be fatal for him and ask that folks check their yards and flower beds.

If you spot him, reach out to the Clark County Animal Shelter.

