Estill Co. health leaders say after a Sept. rise in COVID-19 cases, numbers are stabilizing

Health leaders in Estill County say they were averaging 30 cases a day, but not that many now. Numbers are averaging less, but for a while, they were going up.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in September was in Estill County.

Rural Kentucky counties saw the biggest percentage of increase of COVID-19 cases during the month of September. Last month also saw 21,000 new cases of the virus statewide, which is the largest increase since the pandemic started.

MORE: WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases surge in September

Estill County had the biggest increase of 269%.

The Irvine Save A Lot is likely the largest store in Estill County-- the main place to shop. And on Friday morning, it appeared most were wearing masks.

“I wear it when I go out. When I go home, I wash my hands,” Bobby Dickerson said.

Dickerson says people in Estill County appear to be following the guidelines, but he says when they leave town, that could be where the problems start.

“It’s transporting from places where they aren’t wearing masks.”

Estill County health leaders say the 269% increase in September could be tied to a nursing home outbreak and other forms of community spread. But they say cases are stabilizing now.

“They seem to be doing pretty good. Most everyone you see is wearing a mask,” Bennett Blanton said.

Health leaders say they do believe people are taking it seriously. They say they have only had three deaths here since the pandemic started.

It’s ironic that Estill County had last month’s largest percentage increase when the county was one of the last in Kentucky to see its first case last spring.

“I’m just a single person. I am home, I’m retired. I don’t get out. I only get out once a month. Pay bills and come back home,” Dickerson said.

“I think most everybody is, they are paying attention to what needs to be done. And they are doing it,” Blanton said.

Health leaders say they were averaging 30 positive cases a day and reported 23 on Thursday. They say schools in Estill County won’t start back until the 19th of this month and when they do, they will have a hybrid plan of in-person and virtual education.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

