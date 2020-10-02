Fayette County Clerk frustrated Ky. Secretary of State hasn’t approved election plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is not impressed with election plans sent to his office from Fayette County.

He told us Thursday night Fayette County has some work to do on their election plan in order for him to approve it. Fayette County’s plan includes in-person voting at six locations. Adams says that isn’t enough.

I had a conversation with Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins this morning about Secretary of State Michael Adams concerns with not enough polling locations. Currently there are 6. Adams has threatened to reject the county's plan. Thread for more. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/IlQwicF6yA — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) October 2, 2020

We spoke with Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Friday morning and says he doesn’t have many options and says the statement from Adams came as a surprise.

He says with a pandemic there are only so many places they can set up at. Many locations that would help in the past can’t keep their workspace safe from the virus.

We all remember those long lines at Kroger Field from the primary election, Blevins says with absentee voting he hopes not to see any lines.

Blevins says Fayette County will just have to work with the six in-person locations available. If the Secretary of State rejects the plan, he’s not sure what the next steps are.

“Civic Center is under construction, can’t use it. Football stadium is going to be used for SEC football, can’t use it. Schools, we want to do in-person learning. There is massive economic and parental pressure to have the students back in the schools. I’m not going to do that to the schools," Blevins said. "We can’t use our other mainstay, which is churches because they are insecure. We have to be very careful about security this time because of early voting. Once you take all those off the table, there is really not much left.”

When we spoke with Secretary of State Michael Adams Thursday night he said he would also be looking into why schools can’t hold them even considering commandeering schools if needed.

We have reached out to the schools for their comment but have not heard back. Blevins says it is currently not possible to hold them in schools because of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.