Five Kentucky Wildcats invited to 2020 NBA Draft Combine

Tyrese Maxey was invited, but has opted out of this year’s process.
Kentucky's Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots near teammate Nick Richards (4) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Kentucky won 67-62. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has always had a strong presence at the NBA Combine and that will be the case again in 2020.

Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley Nick Richards and Kahlil Whitney were invited to participate, but Maxey has opted out of this year’s process.

Kentucky leads all schools with four players set to partake. This year’s combine will be conducted both in NBA team markets and virtually, taking place in phases beginning in October through early to mid-November. The NBA Draft is set for November 18.

This year’s combine features interviews, individual on-court programs consisting of strength and agility testing, anthropometric measurements, shooting drills and a “Pro Day” video, all conducted in October at NBA team facilities nearest to the player’s home or interim residence.

Medical testing and examinations will be performed by NBA-affiliated physicians in the same market.

