Georgetown Police Department asking for help in search of missing teen

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

Police say 14-year-old Callie Bays was last seen around 10 p.m. at her home in Georgetown.

They say Callie was last seen wearing the red sweatshirt and plaid pajamas from the pictures seen below.

If you have information about Callie, you’re asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or you can submit your tips anonymously via the RELAY App.

