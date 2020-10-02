Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,039 COVID-19 cases; six deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 70,727 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.30 positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 151 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today’s 1,039 cases makes it the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic started, and the third time this week the state has had over 1,000 cases in a day.

“Folks, today’s news that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this,” said Gov. Beshear. “We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part.”

There were six reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,197.

The deaths reported Friday include a 68-year-old man from Boyd County; a 69-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old man from McCreary County; a 72-year-old man from Menifee County; a 60-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 70-year-old woman from Pulaski County.

“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”

As of Friday, 578 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 133 are in the ICU. At least 12,041 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lexington baseball legend Lou Johnson dies

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Johnson was key figure in Dodgers 1965 World Championship run

News

WATCH | Lexington will have trick-or-treating on Halloween

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Trick-or-treat in Lexington will take place 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 31

News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Louisville

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
A pedestrian died after being hit by three vehicles Thursday night on Poplar Level Road.

News

Breonna Taylor: Detectives’ testimony sheds new light on deadly raid

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office released more than a dozen recordings of 15 hours of grand jury testimony in the Breonna Taylor case.

Latest News

News

Estill Co. health leaders say after a Sept. rise in COVID-19 cases, numbers are stabilizing

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Health leaders in Estill County say they were averaging 30 cases a day, but not that many now. Numbers are averaging less, but for a while, they were going up.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall chill remains in the forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Chilly Fall air will remain in the forecast with rain chances returning for Sunday

News

Clark Co. Animal Shelter asks for help in search of missing tortoise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Clark County Animal Shelter is asking for help in the search of a missing tortoise.

Regional

Myles Cosgrove: LMPD detective describes chaos of deadly Breonna Taylor raid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
One of the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers who fired their weapons during the deadly Breonna Taylor raid told investigators he thought they were going to be killed.

Lexington

Lexington will have trick-or-treating on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Trick-or-treat in Lexington will take place 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 31. As in the past, there will be more police patrols on the evening of Halloween.

Regional

Brett Hankison: Fired LMPD detective thought Kenneth Walker was firing an AR-15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The grand jury recordings of the state’s presentation of the Breonna Taylor case was released Friday.