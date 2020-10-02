Gov. Beshear reports 1,039 COVID-19 cases; six deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,039 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 70,727 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.30 positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 151 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today’s 1,039 cases makes it the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic started, and the third time this week the state has had over 1,000 cases in a day.

“Folks, today’s news that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this,” said Gov. Beshear. “We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part.”

There were six reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,197.

The deaths reported Friday include a 68-year-old man from Boyd County; a 69-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 74-year-old man from McCreary County; a 72-year-old man from Menifee County; a 60-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 70-year-old woman from Pulaski County.

“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”

As of Friday, 578 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 133 are in the ICU. At least 12,041 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

