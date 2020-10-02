Health dept. reports 76 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

One new death was reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,673 cases and 77 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

167 cases, Sept. 11

149 cases, Sept. 10

131 cases, Aug. 7

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

114 cases, Sept. 19

113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

The health department says September had the highest monthly total of cases. They say 62% of the county’s 8,597 cases were reported in August and September. There were also 17 deaths in September.

They say the number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 69,728 total cases and 1,191 deaths.

