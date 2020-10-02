Advertisement

Health dept. reports 76 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.(MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Thursday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 8,673 cases and 77 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

The health department says September had the highest monthly total of cases. They say 62% of the county’s 8,597 cases were reported in August and September. There were also 17 deaths in September.

They say the number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 69,728 total cases and 1,191 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | November-like temperatures show up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Our numbers are going to be a lot cooler than what we usually get around here.

News

Lexington Police warning public about new scam

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
in which the caller claims to be a police officer or a federal agent demanding money.

News

Man indicted over death threats to AG Daniel Cameron on Breonna Taylor line

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The man left his name, number, and the threatening message.

Latest News

News

Sec. Adams hopes to see Fayette County adjust election plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Over a month away from the general election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is hoping some changes will be made in Fayette County.

News

Two Ky. high school football teams plagued by cancellations to meet Friday in solidarity

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two very different small Kentucky football teams will meet Friday night, which they say will show how much in common they actually have.

News

Three people dead, two injured after car crash in Whitesburg

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A car crash closed part of Highway 15 in Letcher County Thursday evening.

News

State releases guidelines on having a safe Halloween

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In Governor Andy Beshear’s daily news conference Thursday afternoon, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack advised Kentuckians on how to safely celebrate the spooky holiday.

Regional

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Britta Maggard is in the final round of the Ms. Health and Wellness cover competition.