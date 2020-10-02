Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | November-like temperatures show up

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our numbers are going to be a lot cooler than what we usually get around here.

This forecast looks more like mid-November rather than early October. We should be tracking highs in the 70s—no sign of that anywhere in this run. Most of you will see highs stuck in the 50s and 60s. Nighttime temperatures will likely drop to the 30s.

As far as the frost risk is concerned, if we see any, it will be very patchy. Most won’t see anything at all.

Sunday features a shower chance. Rain will press through the region with a little bit of wind. These showers will be miserable! The reason? When you throw the wind, rain, and cooler temps together, it makes for a though time!

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

