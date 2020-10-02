Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers react to president, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

Governor Andy Beshear said the “virus is real and can impact anyone.” (File image)
By Andrea Walker
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are showing mostly concern and compassion for the president and the first lady after their positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Governor Andy Beshear said the “virus is real and can impact anyone”:

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also wished the president well, and, in a later tweet, said he had talked with President Trump on the phone Friday morning and he said the president is in good spirits:

McConnell opponent in Kentucky’s Senate race, Amy McGrath, said she and her husband are praying for the president and first lady:

