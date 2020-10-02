Kentucky lawmakers react to president, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are showing mostly concern and compassion for the president and the first lady after their positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Governor Andy Beshear said the “virus is real and can impact anyone”:

Waking up to the news the President & First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is real and can impact anyone. Wear your mask, social distance and follow the guidelines. To the President, First Lady & everyone facing this virus - we hope for a quick recovery. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 2, 2020

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said:

Get well soon and stay strong! @KelleyAshbyPaul and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/dRHSRlTlSW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 2, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also wished the president well, and, in a later tweet, said he had talked with President Trump on the phone Friday morning and he said the president is in good spirits:

Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

McConnell opponent in Kentucky’s Senate race, Amy McGrath, said she and her husband are praying for the president and first lady:

Erik and I are praying for the health of the President, First Lady, and everyone at the White House.



Kentucky, #wearamask. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 2, 2020

