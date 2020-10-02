Lexington baseball legend Lou Johnson dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington baseball legend “Sweet” Lou Johnson has died. Johnson was 86.

Johnson was an unsung hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1965. Johnson hit two home runs for the Dodgers during the World Series that year, including a key home run in Game 7, helping lead the team to a World Championship.

He scored the only run in Sandy Koufax’s perfect game victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 9, 1965.

Johnson was born in Lexington and became the first African-American from Lexington to play in major league baseball. After playing for the old Dunbar Bearcats, Johnson played semi-pro ball with the Lexington Colts. He went to star in the Negro Leagues with the Indianapolis Clowns.

In 1950, Johnson joined the Chicago Cubs before going on to play for six big league teams, before ending his career in 1969.

The city of Lexington renamed a street in Pralltown in Johnson’s honor and there is a park in Pralltown named for its favorite son.

The Dodgers say Johnson’s wife informed them of his death at his home in Los Angeles. He had been in ill health and died a day after his birthday. Johnson worked for the Dodgers for 40 years, between his time as a player and his later years in the community relations department.

