Lexington Police warning public about new scam

(WHSV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be a police officer or a federal agent demanding money.

The police department says scammers are claiming that a family member has been involved in a collision and requires legal fees and they may be using police department phone numbers to complete these criminal acts.

“If residents receive this type of call, they are advised to hang up and not provide prepaid gift cards or personal/financial information,” the police department said in a release.

The police department is reminding the public that legitimate government agencies will not threaten you for payments of wired money or prepaid gift cards.

