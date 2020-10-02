Advertisement

Lexington will have trick-or-treating on Halloween

Trick-or-treat in Lexington will take place 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 31. As in the past, there will be more police patrols on the evening of Halloween.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington will have trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“Our normal Halloween traditions will change this year due to COVID-19,” said Gorton. “Although we may not have some of our annual events, or be able to dig into a shared bowl of candy, we can still enjoy the holiday and trick-or-treat. We want our children and community to have fun, but be safe. You can collect pre-wrapped treats while in your favorite costume, but make sure to continue to maintain safe social distance, wear a protective face mask and keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.”

Trick-or-treat in Lexington will take place 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 31. As in the past, there will be more police patrols on the evening of Halloween.

Following federal, state and local public health recommendations, some normal trick-or-treat activities are not recommended.

State releases guidelines on having a safe Halloween

Trunk-or-treat events with large groups, costume parties, haunted houses, hayrides/tractor rides and large crowd events are considered unsafe, high-risk activities. Candy should be wrapped individually, or in individual goodie bags, and placed on a table, driveway or porch for trick-or-treaters to pick-up themselves. It is not recommended to use bowls of treats that allow individuals to reach-in and grab candy, or give out treats by hand.

Additionally, health guidelines suggest trick-or-treating only in family groups, staying in your own neighborhood, and using hand sanitizer often. Halloween masks are not considered protective face coverings.

“We want to provide safe opportunities for the community to enjoy Halloween activities,” said Gorton. “We have had to cancel some events, but we are making sure there are fun alternatives available.”

Halloween events and programs organized by Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation that have been canceled this year include:

  • Halloween Festival & Thriller Parade
  • Little Goblins Galore at McConnell Springs
  • City park rentals for “trunk-or-treat” events will not be allowed

There are several City organized Halloween and seasonal events to enjoy. COVID-19 precautions will be strictly followed during these events:

  • “Thriller” Zombie dance lessons at Moondance Amphitheater
  • Freaky Friday Flicks Drive-in movie Hocus Pocus at Masterson Station Park
  • Halloween Printmaking Workshop at Artworks at Carver School
  • Wicked Wonders Variety Show at Moondance Amphitheater
  • Jack-o-lantern Trail Pumpkin Pledge at McConnell Springs
  • Jack-o-lantern Trail at McConnell Springs
  • Dia de los Muertos Performance Showcase at Moondance Amphitheater

Details of these upcoming events are available at www.lexingtonky.gov/FallEvents.

