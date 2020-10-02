Man indicted over death threats to AG Daniel Cameron on Breonna Taylor line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Kansas has been charged after he left a voice mail to Attorney General Daniel Cameron threatening to kill him.

Reports say 29-year-old Wesley Forrest Clay from Olathe, Kansas, called the Attorney Generals line and left his name, number, and a message that included “You will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me.”

The complain was filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky. Both East and West District United States Attorneys released statements.

“Sending threatening communications in interstate commerce, over the telephone or via the internet, is grave conduct and can lead to potential federal prosecution,” Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. “Law enforcement simply must treat these matters very seriously.”

“Threatening harm to our elected officials is a far cry from protected-speech and subjects people to vigorous investigation and potential federal prosecution,” said Russell Coleman, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. “As we are constantly reminded there are no longer geographic lines between law enforcement agencies and districts as we work collaborate to mitigate the threat to Kentuckians.”

The investigation preceding the charge was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisville Field Office, with assistance from the Kansas City Field Office.

Clay is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 8, 2020 in Lexington, Ky.. Clay faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

