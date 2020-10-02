Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Louisville

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by three vehicles on Poplar Level Road.

The pedestrian was walking in the 4600 block of Poplar Level Road around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when the driver of a Toyota passenger vehicle hit the pedestrian, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. The pedestrian was thrown to the center median and hit by a second vehicle, a Chevy pickup truck.

A third driver in a Chrysler passenger car then hit the pedestrian who was laying in the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

Police said all of the drivers remained at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the death.

