Police find drugs, guns and large amount of cash inside Southern Kentucky home

Jason Woods faces numerous charges after police found a large amount of drugs, cash, guns and other items inside a Pulaski County home.
Jason Woods faces numerous charges after police found a large amount of drugs, cash, guns and other items inside a Pulaski County home.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail, facing multiple drug charges following a call for a possible domestic dispute.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home around 9 a.m. Thursday.

When they got there, a woman approached them and told them she had had an argument with her boyfriend, Jason Woods, 41, of Somerset.

Police quickly discovered Woods was wanted on an indictment warrant for drug trafficking. When he came to the door, deputies took him into custody. During their investigation, Woods and his girlfriend allowed police to search the home. Inside, they found large quantities of marijuana and meth, digital scales, baggies, two handguns, including one reported as stolen, a shotgun and two safes.

When they searched Woods, they found more than $1,200 in cash on him.

Woods told police one of the safes contained drugs. They were not able to access it at the scene, but were able to open it later. Inside, deputies found more meth, other drugs, including suspected heroin, Oxycodone and Xanax, baggies, drug paraphernalia and more than $7,200 in cash.

Upon further investigation, in addition to the drug indictment warrant, police discovered Woods had been previously convicted on felony charges that prohibit him from having guns.

Woods was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

In addition to the original warrant, he is charged with four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count Marijuana trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.

