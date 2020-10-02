Sec. Adams hopes to see Fayette County adjust election plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over a month away from the general election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is hoping some changes will be made in Fayette County.

“I really don’t want a voter suppression problem in Fayette County.”

Adams says more polling locations are needed. They Fayette County Clerk’s Office announced two weeks ago when they unveiled their plan to the public where the county’s 237,000 registered voters could vote in-person if they choose.

WKYT’s Nick Oliver asked Sec. Adams how many precincts he would like to see.

"I don’t have a magical number. I’ve got about 12 counties around the state that have opened up every single precinct. If they can do that, why can’t other counties do that?” Adams said.

We spoke with Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins today about that plan. He told us he would be surprised if Sec. Adams did not accept the county’s plan. Blevins even said, after conversations with the secretary’s office, they seemed to be pleased.

Meanwhile, Adams is not just hoping to work with the clerk, but also with Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk in order to open up more locations.

“I want to have a conversation with the superintendent about making the schools available. There actually is a statute that allows county board of elections to essentially commandeer the school building for elections if necessary," Adams said. "Any government building, any building paid for by tax dollars, by law is supposed to be available for election day voting.”

Adams says he is looking forward to having those conversations as the countdown to election day ticks on.

