State releases guidelines on having a safe Halloween

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Like most other things in 2020, folks will be celebrating Halloween quite different this year.

In Governor Andy Beshear’s daily news conference Thursday afternoon, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack advised Kentuckians on how to safely celebrate the spooky holiday.

“We have put together the best guidance we can for Halloween to be safe. But we can’t do things exactly like we did them before, and we all ought to know that,” said Gov. Beshear. “Having a big party right now during COVID puts everybody at risk. Let’s not ruin Halloween for our kids by it spreading a virus that can harm people they love.”

There are some key things state officials want you to keep in mind if trick-or-treating is permitted in your community: wear masks at all times, sanitize often, and maintain social distancing. They say Halloween masks do not count as a face covering. The state also suggests folks place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table and cleaning your hands before and after touching wrapped candy.

Dr. Stack suggests trick-or-treating in family groups rather than congregating in large groups, and recommends staying in your own neighborhood instead of traveling to other neighborhoods.

State officials also suggest avoiding the following activities: trunk or treats, haunted houses, hayrides, traveling to fall festivals in neighboring towns, and events with large crowds.

“Let’s keep Halloween for the kids. Let’s all come together and make sure the kids can have a good, safe experience and have fun. This is not the year to have all the adult Halloween parties. Adult Halloween gatherings are not the same things as the kids',” said Dr. Stack.

The state’s guidance also provided safe Halloween alternatives, which includes carving pumpkins, decorating your house, virtual costume contests and watching Halloween movies.

More state guidance on Halloween can be found here.

