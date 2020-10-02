Advertisement

Three people dead, two injured after car crash in Whitesburg

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of Highway 15 in Letcher County has been closed due to a deadly car crash Thursday evening.

Updated 10:15 p.m.

Kentucky State Police say three people are dead after a car crash on the Whitesburg Bypass.

Police say two cars were involved. Two other people were flown to Pikeville Medical Center with serious injuries.

The road is still closed.

Original Story

Kentucky State Police officials tell WYMT part of Highway 15 in Whitesburg is closed and traffic has been detoured through downtown Whitesburg.

The cause of the crash and any other further details are not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

