Advertisement

Two Ky. high school football teams plagued by cancellations to meet Friday in solidarity

Two small Kentucky high school football teams will meet Friday night, which they say will show how much in common they actually have.
Two small Kentucky high school football teams will meet Friday night, which they say will show how much in common they actually have.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For three weeks Jackson County has practiced to play a football game. COVID-19 led to two straight cancellations, and it looked like just as the season was starting, it was ending.

“Going into my senior season, it was pretty stressful. Other teammates hoping we would have a chance to play," senior Blake Allen said.

At Louisville’s Shawnee High School, they also were looking for an opponent, but problems plaguing that city led to cancellations also. Jackson County’s coach saw an opportunity.

“I felt bad for my kids. Felt bad for their kids. Felt bad for some of the reasons why kids were told the game can’t be played," coach John Hallock said.

Both wanted to play a football game, but the underlying reasons were so much greater.

“Going into Louisville with the issues they have going on right now,” Hallock said. “Wonderful opportunity to show we are one.”

“We have to put aside color and all that. At the end of the day we are all one race. Same despite color you know,” Allen said.

Jackson County has an all white team from rural Kentucky. Shawnee has a largely Black team from the state’s largest city.

“What’s the differences between us? Skin Color? That shouldn’t decide us. Should unite us,” Hallock said.

Jackson County’s coach sees the game as a major educational opportunity that players have bought into.

“So I had several of them ask ‘do you think it’s okay if before the game we lock arms and pray?’ Now because of COVID, we probably can’t lock arms.”

Both are looking forward to finally playing football, but planning to leave the field with a whole lot more.

The matchup will also feature two struggling programs. Shawnee has a 56-game losing streak and Jackson County has only won 11 games in six years.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man indicted over death threats to AG Daniel Cameron on Breonna Taylor line

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
The man left his name, number, and the threatening message.

News

Sec. Adams hopes to see Fayette County adjust election plan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Over a month away from the general election, Secretary of State Michael Adams is hoping some changes will be made in Fayette County.

News

Three people dead, two injured after car crash in Whitesburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A car crash closed part of Highway 15 in Letcher County Thursday evening.

News

State releases guidelines on having a safe Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In Governor Andy Beshear’s daily news conference Thursday afternoon, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack advised Kentuckians on how to safely celebrate the spooky holiday.

Latest News

Regional

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

WATCH | Nursing homes cope with new state restrictions on visitation and testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Two men linked to Lori Feltz case indicted on federal sex offender charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, two Kentucky men were indicted on Thursday on federal charges of failing to register as sex offenders.

News

Wife calls for justice after her husband was killed in Lexington car crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
WKYT's Shelby Lofton sat down with a woman who says her husband hasn't received justice after a deadly car crash in early September.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Annual Race for the Cure in Kentucky to go virtual this Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time when many of us lace up our running shoes for the annual Race for the Cure.