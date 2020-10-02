Two Ky. high school football teams plagued by cancellations to meet Friday in solidarity

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For three weeks Jackson County has practiced to play a football game. COVID-19 led to two straight cancellations, and it looked like just as the season was starting, it was ending.

“Going into my senior season, it was pretty stressful. Other teammates hoping we would have a chance to play," senior Blake Allen said.

At Louisville’s Shawnee High School, they also were looking for an opponent, but problems plaguing that city led to cancellations also. Jackson County’s coach saw an opportunity.

“I felt bad for my kids. Felt bad for their kids. Felt bad for some of the reasons why kids were told the game can’t be played," coach John Hallock said.

Both wanted to play a football game, but the underlying reasons were so much greater.

“Going into Louisville with the issues they have going on right now,” Hallock said. “Wonderful opportunity to show we are one.”

“We have to put aside color and all that. At the end of the day we are all one race. Same despite color you know,” Allen said.

Jackson County has an all white team from rural Kentucky. Shawnee has a largely Black team from the state’s largest city.

“What’s the differences between us? Skin Color? That shouldn’t decide us. Should unite us,” Hallock said.

Jackson County’s coach sees the game as a major educational opportunity that players have bought into.

“So I had several of them ask ‘do you think it’s okay if before the game we lock arms and pray?’ Now because of COVID, we probably can’t lock arms.”

Both are looking forward to finally playing football, but planning to leave the field with a whole lot more.

The matchup will also feature two struggling programs. Shawnee has a 56-game losing streak and Jackson County has only won 11 games in six years.

For weeks it’s been a struggle to find an opponent because of Covid-19. But this Friday...Jackson Co will finally play...against Shawnee in Louisville..a program that also had trouble finding opponents...for other reasons...more on the game for “solidarity” 11pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/8dJymgX1Dp — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.