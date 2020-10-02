Advertisement

UK, Lexington Police team up to target off-campus student activity that might spread COVID

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK officials investigated about 10 reports of noncompliance stemming from last weekend’s football game.

As we gear up for another game day, they’ll have some extra eyes on the streets. The university announced a partnership with the City of Lexington to make sure students are complying with the code of conduct.

Both police departments will jointly patrol off-campus student housing areas.

A university spokesperson says Waller and Elizabeth Street were some concerns last weekend, but they’ll be patrolling all the neighborhoods surrounding campus.

UK police will be able to enforce the student code of conduct through these patrols. Students and groups in violation of safety protocols can receive verbal warnings up to expulsion or removal off-campus.

Officials say there have even been a few academic suspensions so far.

UK also says neighbors can help. There are forms on the university’s website where people can file detailed reports of student misconduct. They’re asking people to give as much information as possible about the location and the students involved.

The health department is also asking people to report restaurants and bars that are not complying with health and safety regulations.

