WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

By David W. Baker
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In this crazy year there won’t be any fans at Keeneland, but we can get you ready for a day of winning wagering at home on Today at Keeneland.

Every race day you’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

Watch Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com:

