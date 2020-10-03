Both directions of Mountain Parkway closed for repair project

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Both lanes of the Mountain Parkway are now closed in Powell and Wolfe counties, as crews work to repair the roadway after a sinkhole was discovered in July.

The westbound lanes have been closed since June 22, when a hole was found in the road near the Tunnel Ridge Road underpass. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a significant sinkhole had developed under the pavement. As part of the repair project, the eastbound lanes were closed Friday.

The eastbound lanes of the parkway will be closed for up to two weeks. State officials say if both directions are not open by October 31, the contractor will face financial penalties.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Chief John May posted this video of contractors working on Thursday:

A signed detour is posted. Eastbound traffic will exit the parkway at Exit 33 and take KY 11 and KY 715 and re-enter the parkway at Exit 40.

Westbound traffic will exit at Exit 40 and take KY 15, re-entering the parkway at Exit 33.

State officials say trucks traveling between far eastern Kentucky and central Kentucky may want to use other routes, such as US 23 and I-64 or the Hal Rogers Parkway and I-75.

