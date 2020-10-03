Bryan Station holds off Henry Clay 20-10, improves to 3-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 10-7 with 1:31 left in the game, Damin Green caught an 18-yard touchdown to put Bryan Station up 14-10 and with :37 left, Dadrien Taylor housed a 30-yard pick six to seal the 20-10 win for the Defenders.

The Blue Devils (0-2) led 3-0 at the half and Blake VanHorn scored the only touchdown of the game for Henry Clay.

Bryan Station (3-1) is off to its best start since 2015 and visits George Rogers Clark on October 9.

