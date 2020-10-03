Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Supreme Court vacancy takes center stage in Kentucky Senate race

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By Jim Stratman
A national debate has sparked over who will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. That debate is now making its way into the Senate election here in Kentucky.

Politics

Stage set for first of two televised debates on WKYT

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stages are getting set for televised debates in two of Kentucky’s most-watched political races this November.

State

Amy McGrath reflects on 9/11 while in Louisville, Bowling Green

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate was in Louisville Friday morning to clean up a cemetery where dozens of service members are buried.

Coronavirus

Sen. McConnell visits Mt. Sterling hospital, touts CARES Act impact in Montgomery County

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Senate majority leader also answered questions about the second stimulus package Congress is considering.

Latest News

Politics

At least four Kentuckians scheduled to speak at GOP convention

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
By Garrett Wymer
At least four Kentuckians are scheduled to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

State

Absentee voting process for general election begins in Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
The process of absentee voting is beginning in Kentucky and an online portal to request a ballot is opening.

Politics

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Gray Media
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

Politics

McGrath challenges McConnell to three debates

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath has challenged Senator Mitch McConnell to a series of three debates.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

McConnell challenges McGrath to debate

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senator Mitch McConnell has challenged Amy McGrath to a debate.