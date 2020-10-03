Gov. Beshear: 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,275 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 72,001 cases. As of Saturday, the positivity rate is 4.74%.

“I know it’s been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”

Of the newly reported cases, 166 were from children ages 18 and younger, 27 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is 2 months old.

“I need your help. We are seeing the coronavirus surging around the country. We are in another escalation here in Kentucky,” the Governor added. “We have got to do what it takes to stop it, and that’s all of us. No more being casual; time to be urgent. We are Team Kentucky. We can beat this. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The Governor also reported eight new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,205.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; two men, ages 80 and 89, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 76 and 86, from Lincoln County; and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.

“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

At least 1,520,236 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 12,121.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.