Kentucky Newsmakers 10/04: Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass; Director of Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Polly Ruddick

Kentucky Newsmakers from July 19, 2020
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky’s new Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass and the city of Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Director Polly Ruddick.

Commissioner Glass returned home to his native Kentucky after running schools in Nebraska and a large school system in the Denver area. His roots run deep in education as he’s a third generation Kentucky teacher who started his career in Hazard. When the Kentucky school board announced its choice this summer, it made note of his experience with urban suburban and rural schools and made note of his strategic vision. Dr. Glass joins us to talk about his initial assessment of where Kentucky schools are, the challenge COVID-19 brings to schools, the state’s response to student internet issues and more.

Click here for the state’s latest information on COVID-19.

A January count showed 689 homeless people in Lexington. That was back in January, and to say the least, a lot has changed since then. A worldwide pandemic has led to housing instability, as people struggle to make rent. Even unemployment assistance hasn’t helped everyone, and the future still looks uncertain. Polly Ruddick is the director of the city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention. She says we have seen an increase in homelessness since this pandemic began. She joins WKYT to discuss what’s driving the homeless population in Lexington, making sure people are sheltered while appropriately distanced, and city resources as the weather gets colder.

