Lexington-Fayette County Health Department holds annual free flu shot event ahead of flu season

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is in full swing, and that unfortunately means flu season is creeping up on us. During the ongoing pandemic, experts say it’s as important as ever to get a flu shot.

“It’s a great way to stay safe and to get protection from the flu,” says Kevin Hall spokesperson with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall says this year during the ongoing pandemic, it may be especially important.

“Either one of these individually is just a terrible illness to have and can have severe complications. If you have both at the same time, that’s not something we should wish on anyone,” Hall says.

Plus, Hall says the symptoms of both COVID-19 and the flu are similar. He shares slowing the spread of the flu will help keep medical services for those who need them, including people who are suffering severe complications due to COVID-19.

Saturday at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department had its annual free flu shot event. This year the event was drive-through with masks and social distancing.

Hall says the first 100 people to sign up fit the high-risk group. This includes people 50 or old, pregnant, or with heart and lung issues.

Hall says it’s too early to know how effective this year’s shot will be. He says it’s not a cure-all, but if you get the shot and then the flu, you likely won’t get as sick.

“Take the steps to prevent this from spreading, to prevent you from getting the flu, and to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” Hall says.

If you want to get a free flu shot you can call the health department starting Monday to make an appointment. That number is (859)-288-2444.

WKYT News at 5:00 PM