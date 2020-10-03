Advertisement

Lincoln County remains unbeaten with win at Madison Central

Lincoln County ran its record to 4-0 on Friday with a 26-14 win at Madison Central.
By Lee K. Howard
Oct. 2, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County ran its record to 4-0 on Friday with a 26-14 win at Madison Central. The Patriots running back Lee Amon scored three times in the game. Madison Central’s Kenyatta Hardge accounted for both of the Indians rushing touchdowns.

Lincoln County’s next opponent is at Wayne County. Madison Central will try to get back in the win column next week hosting Oldham County.

