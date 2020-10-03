Lincoln County remains unbeaten with win at Madison Central

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lincoln County ran its record to 4-0 on Friday with a 26-14 win at Madison Central. The Patriots running back Lee Amon scored three times in the game. Madison Central’s Kenyatta Hardge accounted for both of the Indians rushing touchdowns.

Lincoln County’s next opponent is at Wayne County. Madison Central will try to get back in the win column next week hosting Oldham County.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.