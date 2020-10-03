Madison Southern earns win over East Jessamine, 34-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern earned its first win of the season on Friday night with a 34-14 victory over East Jessamine.

The Eagles jumped out to the early lead and held a 27-0 advantage at halftime. Madison Southern Quarterback Cole Carpenter threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Walter Smith. East Jessamine’s two scores came in the fourth quarter.

