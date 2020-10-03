Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath react to President Trump testing positive

(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired lieutenant colonel Amy McGrath spoke to crowds about the president’s news. Hours later, we learned he was being taken to the hospital.

With the election clock counting down, both candidates made stops in central and south central Kentucky.

Senator McConnell gave an update on Cares Act money at Georgetown Community Hospital, while McGrath spoke with voters in Somerset.

MORE: Kentucky lawmakers react to president, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

McConnell detailed his phone call with President Trump from earlier this morning following the news of his positive test.

“He and I also talked business during the course of our discussion this morning," McConnell said. "I want to wish him and the First Lady well and I’m confident he’ll be able to get through this and recover nicely.”

Fast forward hours later, POTUS was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center.

“My husband and I, the president, his family, everybody in the White House is certainly in our prayers, and we want them to be a quick and speedy recovery,” McGrath said.

McConnell said, despite the president’s illness, it would be business as usual. The senator dodged a question about how recently he was tested, and possible exposure to President Trump.

“I’m not going to go into - Have I ever been tested? Yes. I’m not going to answer questions about when. We are following the guidelines that we are given by the CDC,” McConnell said.

He says the president and other leaders can continue working remotely, and urged people to wear masks.

McGrath said the president’s diagnosis should be a warning to every American.

“I think it highlights the fact that we all have to take this very seriously. that we don’t have to politicize mask-wearing, that we have to do everything we can to make sure we’re socially distant from people.”

As history took place in Washington, the two Kentuckian candidates voiced support from afar.

Senator McConnell said he will be moving to the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as soon as it comes out of committee.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Somerset remains unbeaten, tops Hazard 42-13

Updated: moments ago
|
By Steve Moss
Brian Jumpers now 4-0 on season

News

Experts in Lexington explain what the hospitalization of the president could look like

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Here in Lexington, an expert familiar with COVID-19 and one familiar with the inner working of the president’s office, share what the next few days or even weeks could like.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/04: Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass; Director of Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Polly Ruddick

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the President of the Council on Postsecondary Education Dr. Aaron Thompson and Keeneland Vice President Vice Gabbert.

News

Georgetown Police Department asking for help in search of missing teen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Georgetown Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fayette County Clerk frustrated Ky. Secretary of State hasn’t approved election plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

Five Kentucky Wildcats invited to 2020 NBA Draft Combine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Tyrese Maxey was invited, but has opted out of this year’s process.

News

Debate set in McConnell-McGrath Senate race in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Both Democrat Amy McGrath and Republican Mitch McConnell have agreed to debate one another in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

Sports

Lexington baseball legend Lou Johnson dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
Johnson was key figure in Dodgers 1965 World Championship run

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,039 COVID-19 cases; six deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Lexington will have trick-or-treating on Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
Trick-or-treat in Lexington will take place 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 31