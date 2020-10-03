Advertisement

Ole Miss rallies to spoil Kentucky’s home opener 42-41 in OT

The Wildcats rushed for 408 yards and racked up 559 yards of offense, but they drop to 0-2.
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky scored first in overtime, but Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point and Ole Miss answered back with a touchdown to beat the Wildcats 42-41 at Kroger Field.

Terry Wilson threw for 151 yards and rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Kentucky (0-2) hosts Mike Leach and Mississippi State on October 10. It’s a 7:30 kickoff on the SEC Network.

